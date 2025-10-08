ETV Bharat / state

Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: Liquor Trader Accuses Y Puran Kumar’s Gunman Of Bribery As Probe Widens

Rohtak: The suicide case of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh has taken a new twist after a liquor businessman accused Kumar’s gunman of demanding bribes and harassing him.

In a video message, the businessman alleged that Sushil Kumar, the gunman, demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh and subjected him to threats and harassment by visiting his office regularly.

“I run a small-scale liquor business in Rohtak. The IG's office called me in June and requested a meeting with Sushil. During the meeting, Sushil pressured me to pay a monthly bribe,” the liquor trader said in the video.

The gunman’s repeated threats led him to file a police complaint, as he was fed up with the mental and physical torture, the businessman said.

Following the complaint, Rohtak Police booked Sushil under extortion charges and arrested him. “Sushil Kumar mentioned Y. Puran Kumar’s name during interrogation. He had been with the IPS officer for the past five years, though he was officially posted in Narnaul,” said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

“An audio clip submitted by the liquor trader records Sushil demanding bribes. A case was registered against him at the Urban Estate police station on October 6, and he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody,” Bijarniya said.

The SP said that Sushil had extorted money from liquor contractors earlier as well.

The case is now being linked to the suicide of an IPS officer from Haryana, who was known for his integrity and for speaking out against corruption.