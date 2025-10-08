Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: Liquor Trader Accuses Y Puran Kumar’s Gunman Of Bribery As Probe Widens
A Rohtak liquor trader accused IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s gunman of demanding bribes, linking the extortion case to the officer’s recent suicide in Chandigarh.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST
Rohtak: The suicide case of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh has taken a new twist after a liquor businessman accused Kumar’s gunman of demanding bribes and harassing him.
In a video message, the businessman alleged that Sushil Kumar, the gunman, demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh and subjected him to threats and harassment by visiting his office regularly.
“I run a small-scale liquor business in Rohtak. The IG's office called me in June and requested a meeting with Sushil. During the meeting, Sushil pressured me to pay a monthly bribe,” the liquor trader said in the video.
The gunman’s repeated threats led him to file a police complaint, as he was fed up with the mental and physical torture, the businessman said.
Following the complaint, Rohtak Police booked Sushil under extortion charges and arrested him. “Sushil Kumar mentioned Y. Puran Kumar’s name during interrogation. He had been with the IPS officer for the past five years, though he was officially posted in Narnaul,” said Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.
“An audio clip submitted by the liquor trader records Sushil demanding bribes. A case was registered against him at the Urban Estate police station on October 6, and he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody,” Bijarniya said.
The SP said that Sushil had extorted money from liquor contractors earlier as well.
The case is now being linked to the suicide of an IPS officer from Haryana, who was known for his integrity and for speaking out against corruption.
“Puran Kumar may have been deeply distressed by his alleged association with the bribery case and taken the extreme step,” said an official.
Kumar (52), an IPS officer of the 2001 batch and an ADGP rank officer in Haryana, was found dead on Tuesday in the basement of his home in Sector 11, Chandigarh. His daughter found the body and alerted authorities.
A pistol, a handwritten will, and a note, whose contents have not yet been disclosed, were recovered from the scene. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that the suicide was reported around 1:30 p.m. and that the body was sent for post-mortem examination at Government Medical College, Sector 16.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more revelations are expected in the coming days.
Kumar was posted as IG at the Police Training College in Sunaria, Rohtak, on September 29th. He was earlier posted as the IG of Rohtak Range and had recently been transferred to the IG position at PTC, Sunaria. He had grabbed headlines for being vocal about issues related to the representation of the scheduled caste in police ranks in recent years.
During the parliamentary elections last year, the Haryana cadre IPS officer had complained to the Haryana chief electoral officer about IAS and IPS officers holding multiple charges. He had also approached the state government, alleging that the state's official vehicles were being allocated in a discriminatory and selective manner to IPS officers.
His wife, IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Haryana government, Amanit P. Kumar, was in Japan as part of CM Nayab Singh Saini's official delegation to the country. The IPS officer's sudden death has shocked those in administrative and police circles.
Read More