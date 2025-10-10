Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: FIR Against Top Cops After IAS Wife's Letter To CM Saini
In her FIR, Amneet accused Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia of inciting her husband to die by suicide.
Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police on Thursday night registered an FIR against all the accused named in the suicide note. The police's response came after senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, wrote a detailed letter to the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking immediate registration of an FIR, suspension and arrest of the accused named in her husband's suicide note and complaint, along with lifelong security for the bereaved family.
Amneet stated that despite the existence of a clear and detailed suicide note naming those responsible for harassment and humiliation, no FIR has been registered even after 48 hours of the incident. She emphasised that the suicide note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as vital evidence.
Chandigarh Police confirmed that FIR number 156 has been registered at Police Station Sector 11, UT Chandigarh, under sections 108 RW 3(5) BNS and 3(1)(r) of the POA (SC/ST) Act against the accused named in Y. Puran Kumar's 'final note.'
According to a police spokesperson, further investigation is underway, and the facts of the case are being thoroughly examined. Chandigarh Police stated that action will be taken as per the law after the investigation is complete.
Citing her husband's eight-page suicide note, she alleged harassment, caste discrimination, and a conspiracy to frame him in a false case. She also demanded that an FIR be registered under Section 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the SC/ST Act.
Amneet wrote in her complaint that after she returned home from Japan with the Chief Minister Saini, she found a second copy of an eight-page suicide note in her husband's laptop bag in his cupboard, describing his ordeal.
She alleged that her husband faced casteist abuse and was publicly humiliated because he belonged to the SC/ST community. She further stated that before her husband's death, at the behest of DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia filed a false case, FIR No. 0319/2025, against her at the Urban Estate police station in Rohtak, which, according to her, was a deliberate conspiracy.
After the FIR was filed, her husband attempted to speak to DGP Kapoor and Bijarnia, but they refused to discuss the matter. According to Amneet, the refusal forced her husband to die by suicide.
