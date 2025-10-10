ETV Bharat / state

Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: FIR Against Top Cops After IAS Wife's Letter To CM Saini

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police on Thursday night registered an FIR against all the accused named in the suicide note. The police's response came after senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, wrote a detailed letter to the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking immediate registration of an FIR, suspension and arrest of the accused named in her husband's suicide note and complaint, along with lifelong security for the bereaved family.

Amneet stated that despite the existence of a clear and detailed suicide note naming those responsible for harassment and humiliation, no FIR has been registered even after 48 hours of the incident. She emphasised that the suicide note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as vital evidence.

Chandigarh Police confirmed that FIR number 156 has been registered at Police Station Sector 11, UT Chandigarh, under sections 108 RW 3(5) BNS and 3(1)(r) of the POA (SC/ST) Act against the accused named in Y. Puran Kumar's 'final note.'

According to a police spokesperson, further investigation is underway, and the facts of the case are being thoroughly examined. Chandigarh Police stated that action will be taken as per the law after the investigation is complete.