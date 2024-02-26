Haryana INLD Chief's Murder: Home Minister Anil Vij Assures of CBI Probe

Chandigarh: Day after the murder of Haryana INLD President Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar district of the state on Sunday, Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday stated that the state BJP government would conduct a CBI probe into the incident.

“If the House is satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI,” Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said while speaking in the Haryana assembly amid an uproar by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, called for a “detailed discussion on the law and order situation of Haryana in the house” in the backdrop of the State INLD President's murder. The opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the INLD chief's murder more so when the deceased had taken up the perceived threat to his life in the past.

“Today, not as a political person but as a common citizen, I want to say that every citizen in the entire Haryana is feeling unsafe. Today no one is safe in the state, from the common man to the MLA and former MLA. The question is that when Nafe Singh ji had asked for security from the government, why was he not given security? Our demand is that this murder case should be investigated by CBI under the supervision of a High Court judge,” Hooda said while speaking in the assembly over the incident.