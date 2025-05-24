Haryana | 59 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 21 Children, Detained From Palwal Brick Kilns

Palwal: Hathin police in Palwal district in Haryana detained 59 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 children, from two brick kilns in the Utawad area on Friday. Officials said the operation was conducted following a tip-off from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to officials, the detained individuals had been working and living at Balaji and Krishna brick kilns for the past 15 to 20 days. Twenty men, 18 women, and 21 children, 13 boys and eight girls, were found living here illegally, officials said.

The raid was carried out jointly by the CID and the local police. During questioning, the individuals were found to be in possession of Bangladeshi national identification documents, confirming their citizenship status. Authorities confirmed that all of them had entered India illegally.

An official from the intelligence department said, "The CID received reliable information about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi workers at the brick kilns. Based on that, the raid was planned and executed swiftly in coordination with the local police."

Following their detention, the individuals have been shifted to a detention centre and officials say the process of their deportation to Bangladesh will be initiated soon.

"We are currently verifying their background and mode of entry into India. Proper legal procedures will be followed for repatriation," a senior police official said. Officials said that further investigations are ongoing, and action against the brick kiln operators will be taken for employing undocumented workers.