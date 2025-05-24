ETV Bharat / state

Haryana | 59 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 21 Children, Detained From Palwal Brick Kilns

Twenty men, 10 women, and 21 children from Bangladesh were found working illegally at Palwal brick Kilns in Haryana.

Twenty men, 10 women, and 21 children from Bangladesh were found working illegally at Palwal brick Kilns in Haryana.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Palwal: Hathin police in Palwal district in Haryana detained 59 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 children, from two brick kilns in the Utawad area on Friday. Officials said the operation was conducted following a tip-off from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to officials, the detained individuals had been working and living at Balaji and Krishna brick kilns for the past 15 to 20 days. Twenty men, 18 women, and 21 children, 13 boys and eight girls, were found living here illegally, officials said.

The raid was carried out jointly by the CID and the local police. During questioning, the individuals were found to be in possession of Bangladeshi national identification documents, confirming their citizenship status. Authorities confirmed that all of them had entered India illegally.

An official from the intelligence department said, "The CID received reliable information about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi workers at the brick kilns. Based on that, the raid was planned and executed swiftly in coordination with the local police."

Following their detention, the individuals have been shifted to a detention centre and officials say the process of their deportation to Bangladesh will be initiated soon.

"We are currently verifying their background and mode of entry into India. Proper legal procedures will be followed for repatriation," a senior police official said. Officials said that further investigations are ongoing, and action against the brick kiln operators will be taken for employing undocumented workers.

Read More

Palwal: Hathin police in Palwal district in Haryana detained 59 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 children, from two brick kilns in the Utawad area on Friday. Officials said the operation was conducted following a tip-off from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to officials, the detained individuals had been working and living at Balaji and Krishna brick kilns for the past 15 to 20 days. Twenty men, 18 women, and 21 children, 13 boys and eight girls, were found living here illegally, officials said.

The raid was carried out jointly by the CID and the local police. During questioning, the individuals were found to be in possession of Bangladeshi national identification documents, confirming their citizenship status. Authorities confirmed that all of them had entered India illegally.

An official from the intelligence department said, "The CID received reliable information about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi workers at the brick kilns. Based on that, the raid was planned and executed swiftly in coordination with the local police."

Following their detention, the individuals have been shifted to a detention centre and officials say the process of their deportation to Bangladesh will be initiated soon.

"We are currently verifying their background and mode of entry into India. Proper legal procedures will be followed for repatriation," a senior police official said. Officials said that further investigations are ongoing, and action against the brick kiln operators will be taken for employing undocumented workers.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ILLEGAL BANGLADESHI IN BRICK KILNSBANGLADESHI NATIONALS DETAINEDILLEGAL BANGLADESHI HELD IN HARYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.