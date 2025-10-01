ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Horror: Female YouTuber Among Four Held for Kidnapping, Aiding Gang Rape

Panipat (Haryana): In a chilling crime that has shocked Haryana, police in Panipat have arrested four people, including a female YouTuber, for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman.

The accused, identified as Amandeep alias Aman of Bhalsi village, Ashwani of Dachar (currently residing in Panipat’s Sector-6), Monu of Kasani in Jhajjar, and the female YouTuber, were arrested from the Sithana village bus stand, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to DSP Satish Vats, the victim, a resident of a Panipat colony, had gone to collect firewood in the forest along Refinery Road three days ago, a common practice for women in the area.

It was there that a car carrying the female YouTuber and three men arrived. The woman alleged that the YouTuber insisted that she should have sex with the man. When she refused, she was dragged into the car, beaten, and gang-raped in the nearby forest.