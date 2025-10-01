Haryana Horror: Female YouTuber Among Four Held for Kidnapping, Aiding Gang Rape
Panipat (Haryana): In a chilling crime that has shocked Haryana, police in Panipat have arrested four people, including a female YouTuber, for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman.
The accused, identified as Amandeep alias Aman of Bhalsi village, Ashwani of Dachar (currently residing in Panipat’s Sector-6), Monu of Kasani in Jhajjar, and the female YouTuber, were arrested from the Sithana village bus stand, police confirmed on Tuesday.
According to DSP Satish Vats, the victim, a resident of a Panipat colony, had gone to collect firewood in the forest along Refinery Road three days ago, a common practice for women in the area.
It was there that a car carrying the female YouTuber and three men arrived. The woman alleged that the YouTuber insisted that she should have sex with the man. When she refused, she was dragged into the car, beaten, and gang-raped in the nearby forest.
The YouTuber allegedly acted as a lookout with a stick, and later threatened the victim that a video of the assault would be made viral and she would be killed if she spoke out.
The ordeal ended when other village women arrived to collect wood, prompting the accused to flee. The survivor immediately narrated the incident to them and later filed a police complaint.
Based on her statement, Sadar Police registered a case and conducted the victim’s medical examination. A subsequent manhunt led to the arrest of all four accused, along with the seizure of their car and mobile phone. On Tuesday, after interrogation, the accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.
