Haryana | Man Killed After A Fight Over Cock

Hisar: A man was killed here after a fight erupted over a cock, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the relatives of the deceased blocked the road for a while and it was later opened. They said that the deceased had been identified as Krishna, a resident of Talwandi.

"Krishna had brought a cock from Karna, a resident of Beed. The cock developed an illness, following which Krishna and his brother went to Karna's home to return it. At this point in time, an altercation broke out between Karna and Krishna. The duo also fought over the issue and Karna attacked Krishna and his brother with a sharp-edged weapon. Krishna and his brother were injured and were taken to a hospital, where Krishna died during the treatment," a senior police official said.

It is also understood that Karna's wife also sustained injuries when she tried to intervene and she has been admitted to a local hospital. Police said that they have recorded statements of witnesses and are probing the matter.

Krishna's relatives kept his body on the road and blocked it. They also protested against the Hisar Police and sought justice. The Police reached the spot and pacified his kin after which the road was opened for vehicular traffic.