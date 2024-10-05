ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Groom Halts At Polling Booth First, Then Heads For Wedding

Chandigarh: Sunil Kumar became the centre of attraction at a polling booth in Kurukshetra on Saturday as he reached there to cast his vote in his wedding attire.

The groom from Kurukshetra district in Haryana exercised his franchise before tying the knot. "I want to give a message to all that casting votes is very important. Nobody should waste a vote," Kumar said after voting at the polling booth in the Ladwa assembly seat.

"I am going to get married after casting my vote," Kumar told PTI Videos. He said though he got late for the wedding but voting was more important. Kumar's mother appealed to the people of Haryana to come out of their houses and vote in large numbers.