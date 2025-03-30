Haryana Govt To Take Over Ashram Of Indira Gandhi's Yoga Guru Dhirendra Brahmachari In Gurugram

Chandigarh: The Nayab Singh Saini government of Haryana is set to take over 'Aparna Ashram' of Dhirendra Brahmachari, yoga guru of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in Haryana's Gurugram district.

The Haryana Assembly passed the 'Aparna Institution (Taking over of Management and Control) Bill, 2025' on Friday. Once the Bill becomes Act, government will take over the management and control of Dhirendra Brahmachari's 'Aparna Ashram'.

Meanwhile, Congress has opposed this bill terming it as "unconstitutional" and "illegal". Congress MLA BB Batra said the bill is illegal as Dhirendra Brahmachari's society is registered in Delhi and not in Haryana. If a decision is taken to appoint an administrator due to dispute between the society and its members, then it has to be done by the Delhi government because the society is not registered under any Act of Haryana government, he said. "In such a situation, introducing this bill is unconstitutional because it is outside the jurisdiction of the Haryana government," Batra said.

Countering the claims of the opposition, minister Rao Narbir Singh said the bill has been introduced under Article 31-A of the Constitution. He clarified that the government is not taking ownership of the society or institution. The government can appoint an administrator in any property, which has dispute and has taken grant from the government, the minister said.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said that this bill does not bypass any law of the Central government and all the necessary procedures are being adopted in compliance with it.

Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda said, "This is a serious issue and not as simple as it is being shown. We are not satisfied with the government's response."

Notably, yoga guru Swami Dhirendra Brahmachari died in a plane crash in June 1994. He believed that yoga is the only solution to all problems and diseases that cannot be cured by allopathy or any other way. Dhirendra Brahmachari had registered 'Aparna Ashram' under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The registered office is in New Delhi.

Dhirendra Brahmachari had bought more than 24 acres of land in Gurugram's Sector 30 in the name of the ashram with the help of donations received from the Central government. Today, the estimated market value of this land is Rs 2400 crore. Now, there is a dispute regarding the property between the society and its members due to which the government has decided to take over the institution.