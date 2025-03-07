ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Govt Notifies 4 Fast-Track Courts For Cow Protection Law

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has notified four special courts to fast-track cases of offences under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, which prohibits cow slaughter. According to a notification issued by the government on March 4, the special courts in Nuh, Palwal, Ambala and Hisar will cover all the districts in the state.

"The Governor of Haryana with the concurrence of Punjab and Haryana High Court, hereby, designates the courts of the senior most Additional District and Sessions Judge and Civil Judge, holding regular court, in districts Nuh, Palwal, Ambala and Hisar as special courts to try the offences under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, on fast track within the jurisdiction specified," according to the notification.

The special court in Nuh will cover Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Charkhi Dasari and Bhiwani districts, while the Palwal court will cover Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.