ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Government Intensifies Drive Against Stubble Burning Ahead Of Harvest Season

Smoke rises as farmers burn straw stubble after a harvest in their paddy fields on the outskirts of Jind, Haryana. ( File Photo/AFP )

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has intensified its drive against paddy stubble burning ahead of the peak harvest season, with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Monday chairing a comprehensive review meeting on the implementation of the state action plan for crop residue management (CRM).

The chief secretary directed all departments to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the action plan and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards farm fires.

He underscored that protecting air quality is not only vital for Haryana but also for the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

During the meeting, officials from the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department said that three cases of stubble burning have been reported this season from Fatehabad, Jind, and Kurukshetra.

FIRs have been registered in all incidents, and "red entries" have been marked in the land records of the concerned farmers. Additionally, environmental compensation (EC) charges have been imposed, an official statement said.

Further, the department has cautioned that strict punitive measures will follow in the event of any future violations.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strict enforcement to deter farm fires effectively, Rastogi also directed all deputy commissioners to personally monitor preparations in their respective districts and ensure that preventive measures are fully operational before harvesting peaks.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Pankaj Agarwal, stated during the meeting that 5.65 lakh farmers have registered for crop residue management, covering a massive 39.33 lakh acres of paddy area.

The top five districts by registered acreage are Karnal (4.69 lakh acres), Kaithal (4.34 lakh acres), Sirsa (3.70 lakh acres), Fatehabad (3.61 lakh acres), and Jind (3.56 lakh acres).

The chief secretary also directed officials to ensure the mapping of each farm in all villages so that specific modes of stubble management - whether crop diversification, in-situ incorporation, ex-situ use as fodder, or supply to industries - are properly assigned and implemented.

Reiterating the government's commitment to supporting farmers, Rastogi said Haryana is not only subsidizing the purchase of CRM machines but also making them available through Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) for small and marginal farmers.

He stressed that district authorities must ensure optimal utilization of machines, monitor availability at CHCs, and extend maximum support during peak harvesting periods.

This year alone, incentives worth Rs 471.96 crore have been sanctioned, providing farmers with Rs 1,200 per acre to adopt sustainable residue management practices, the statement said.