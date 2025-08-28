Haryana Govt Announces Implementation Of Lado Laxmi Yojana; Eligible Women To Get Rs 2,100 Monthly Aid

Chandigarh: In a pleasing development for women in Haryana, the Nayab Singh Saini led BJP government has announced the implementation of the much awaited Deen Dayal Lado Laxmi Yojana under which eligible women will get Rs 2,100 monthly assistance. The rollout of the scheme marks the fulfillment of the Saini government's major poll promise.

Chief Minister Saini announced the implementation of the scheme after a cabinet meeting on Thursday. Saini said that the Lado Laxmi Yojana will be implemented in Haryana from September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Saini said that the notification for implementing Lado Laxmi Yojana will also be issued by the government in a few days. The government will also come up with an app for the scheme implementation, he added.

Who Will Benefit From The Scheme?

Chief Minister Saini said that all women above 23 years of age whether married or unmarried will get the benefit of this scheme. In the first phase, families with income of less than one lakh have been included in the scheme.In the later phases, women from other income groups will also be included in it. A woman seeking the benefit of Lado Laxmi Yojana must be a resident of Haryana for the last fifteen years.

Women Can Apply From Home

The Haryana CM further said that if a woman is getting a benefit of more than 2100 from the already running schemes of the government, she will not be covered under the Lado Laxmi scheme. However, the applicants suffering from stage three cancer and rare diseases who are getting the benefit of pension, will get the benefit, he added. The CM said that eligible women will be able to apply for the scheme from home. An estimated 19 lakh women are expected to benefit from the Lado Laxmi Yojana.

“The gazette notification and app will be launched within the next week. We will also send messages to eligible women to apply. Congratulations to all the women for this. Modi ji's government fulfills what it says."

The Haryana CM also targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party governments saying they “never fulfilled their promises”.