Haryana Girl Comes Up With Smart Walking Stick To Empower Visually Impaired

Panchkula: Disturbed by the plight of visually impaired people who face difficulty walking on roads, a girl from Haryana's Panchkula district has devised a walking stick that provides verbal instructions to aid them for navigating obstacles.

Neha Sinha, residing in Dharampur Colony of Pinjore in Panchkula had once visited the Panchkula Blind School, where she met several visually impaired students. She was extremely disturbed by witnessing the challenges and difficulties faced by them while going from one place to another. It was then that she decided to do something for these students.

Smart walking stick (ETV Bharat)

While pondering about these students at home, Neha suddenly realised that the most difficult thing for these individuals is to walk because they are unable to move without help. She thus decided to come up with a 'smart blind stick' that will serve like eyes for the visually impaired.

She started doing research on her idea and listing down features that are needed in a walking stick for such individuals. She prepared a table on the problems faced by them and ways to solve those. After this, she prepared a smart walking stick equipped with special features for the visually impaired.

Instructions are given to the user (ETV Bharat)

Any smart walking stick like the one prepared by Neha would easily cost around Rs 77,000 to one lakh in the market. But Neha's stick is much cheaper. It costs only Rs 3000.

Showing the demo of the stick, Neha told ETV Bharat that whenever a person starts walking with this smart stick, he/she has to press a button on it for activating it. The stick has a speaker and when it starts, it first greets the user and also tells the current time and date.

Some special features of this stick:

Announcement in multiple languages: One can hear the instructions in the language he/she understands by selecting their language option.

Button to ask for help: The stick has a button, pressing which one can ask for help.

Alerts when there is an obstacle: Visually challenged individuals do not know the obstacle in front of them so tend to stumble. But this stick will always alert the user if it detects any kind of obstacle in front of it while walking.

Stick will stop user from slipping: If there is water in front of the user, the stick will issue an alert saying the floor in front is wet so one can get cautious and walk carefully.

Neha is currently pursuing her first-year BCA from a private college in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. She wants to work in the IT sector or start her own business. She said her father, Saurabh Sinha, who works at a private company in Baddi, is also fond of making different types of gadgets so per parents have always supported her. She said that after she prepared this smart stick, her 12-year-old brother, Daksh, became very excited and is also showing interest in making such unique gadgets.

Neha bags first prize at Startup Mahakumbh (ETV Bharat)

Neha won first prize at Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi. Her college had sent her name to the Startup Mahakumbh, where participants came from 100 colleges. Neha was selected among the final 10 participants and then secured the first position, winning Rs 10 lakh.