Haryana Gang Fakes Microsoft Customer Care, Dupes Canadians With Gift Card Scam

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police in Haryana on Saturday busted a fake call centre and arrested a 13-member gang for allegedly defrauding Canadian citizens in the name of Microsoft Customer Support.

According to police, the accused arrested have been identified as Vishal Dubey, Shubham Dubey, Harshit Mishra, Akshat Kundu, Devansh, Nishi Shukla, Diti Shukla (all from Uttar Pradesh), Ankit Chauhan, Ravi Kaushik, Saurabh Tanwar, Akshay, Prince (all from Haryana) and Sooraj from Delhi.

Sooraj, the gang leader, has been running the 'call centre' for more than a month along with his 'colleagues.' According to police, the gang used to defraud foreign citizens by faking Microsoft Customer Support. The accused used to send viruses in the form of pop-ups to the computers of Canadian citizens, in which their toll-free numbers were written. The calls from the foreign nationals would land on the application installed on the laptop of their 'staff'.

Introducing themselves as the representatives of Microsoft Customer Support, the gang members convinced the foreign nationals that the data in their computers including banking information, phone calls and photos were being leaked by hackers. For resolution, they asked the Canadian citizens to share their screens and gain remote access.

The gang members then convinced the foreign nationals that their banking details had been leaked and would transfer the call to another gang member who duped as a representative of the bank's headquarters. The 'bank representative' informed the victims that they charged between 300 to 500 dollars as a service charge but offered to waive the fee if they paid with gift cards that would be refunded. The gang then redeemed the gift cards sent by the foreign nationals.

According to the police, the 'employees' in the call centre were paid a salary of thirty thousand rupees per month.

Responding to a tip received the police team raided the 'call centre' and recovered 12 laptops and 3 mobiles from the accused. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 318(4), 319 of the BNS and IT Act at Police Station Cyber ​​Crime South, Gurugram. The accused will be produced in the court and sent to jail.