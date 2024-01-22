Loading...

Haryana: Uzbek woman, Delhi youth found dead in Sonipat resort

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

Foreign girl, Delhi youth found dead in Sonipat resort

A tragic incident took place in Sonipat's 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' resort as a Uzbekistan woman and a Delhi youth died under suspicious circumstances.

Sonipat (Haryana): A woman from Uzbekistan and a Delhi man were found dead under suspicious circumstances in the 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' resort located in Kami village in Sonipat on Monday morning. The Delhi man was identified as Himanshu, a resident of Ashok Vihar.

Sonipat Sadar police station in-charge, Karmjeet, confirmed that the bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for the post-mortem. The forensic department also reached the spot and collected samples of liquor bottles and other items from the spot. In addition, Himanshu's family arrived after receiving the information.

The youth had visited the resort in Kami village with his foreign friend at around 8:30 pm on Sunday. Resort staff suspected something was not right when both of them did not come out of the room even by the next morning. Subsequently, when they tried to check on them, they found both lying dead in the room.

On receiving information about the dead bodies, Sonipat Sadar police station reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

