Haryana: 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Firing At Liquor Shop In Rohtak, Cops Suspect Gang War

Rohtak (Haryana): Three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries in a firing incident at a liquor shop in Haryana's Rohtak district on Thursday night, police said.
The police said the incident, that occurred near the Baliana Turn on Sonipat Road, was possibly due to a gang war between notorious groups Rahul alias Baba and Palotra gang.
The deceased, identified as Jaideep (30), Amit Nandal (37) and Vinay (28), were residents of Bohar village. Amit is said to be the younger brother of gangster Sumit Palotra,
The injured, Anuj (29) and Manoj (32), residents of Arya Nagar in Rohtak, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.
SP Rohtak Himanshu Garg said that the police had received information of a firing at a liquor shop on Sonipat Road. "Miscreants fired upon five persons of whom, three died and remaining two are undergoing treatment. A team has been set up to arrest the accused," he said.
According to police, five youths were sitting at a liquor shop when three bikes stopped near them. There were eight people on those bikes and they suddenly started firing indiscriminately at the youths and fled from the spot.
On information, a police team and SFL along with Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg reached the spot and investigations were initiated.
It is being told that after the shooting incident, a post surfaced on the social media in the name of Rahul alias Baba, claiming responsibility. Rahul alias Baba is currently on bail and was last seen at a birthday party two days ago.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the incident is linked to a firing that took place outside the court in 2019. At that time, Plotra, a youth from Bohar village, was arrested and is now in jail, police said.
