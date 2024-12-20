ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Two Killed, Policeman Injured In Shootout Between Police, Criminals

Fatehabad: At least two people were killed after an encounter broke out between criminals and police near Baropal village in Haryana’s Fatehabad, police said on Friday. The body of one of the deceased was found lying near Baropal village while the other accused died during treatment at Fatehabad Civil Hospital. A policeman injured in the shootout was also rushed to the Fatehabad Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, Police had brought a man identified as Ravi, who was lodged in jail, to the Fatehabad court for a hearing in certain cases. After the court proceedings, as the police team was taking Ravi back to Faridabad jail, their vehicle was intercepted near Family Dhaba in Baropal. Sources said that two to three youths arrived on a bike and opened fire on the police team.

In the exchange of fire, the youth who came on the bike was shot and killed. Ravi, the man whom they had come to rescue, was also hit by bullets. Both were taken to Fatehabad Civil Hospital, where Ravi succumbed to his injuries. A Faridabad police personnel was also shot during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment.