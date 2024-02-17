Haryana Farmers Take out Tractor March in Solidarity with Their Punjab Counterparts

Ambala/Sirsa/Kurukshetra: The farmers of Haryana took out a tractor march in support of the protesting farmers who have been camping on Shambhu border since Tuesday.

Members of the United Kisan Morcha (UKM) and its factions took out a tractor march across many districts of Haryana. A large number of farmers participated at the march. Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni was also seen driving a tractor in this march.

A large convoy of tractors was seen on the roads during the day following which, traffic had to be halted at many places. Police and administration were on alert in view of security issues.

In Ambala the tractor march was taken out from Saha to the city grain market in Pehowa while in Sirsa, the march kicked off from Bhagat Singh Stadium. The tractors passed through the markets of Sirsa and ended at the grain market. Farmers raised slogans against the Central and Haryana governments during the march and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met.

On Friday, as a mark of protest against police lathi-charge at Sambhu border, farmers had closed several toll plazas in Haryana and given free passage for three hours in many districts of the state. The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha had also blocked the national highways at various places in Jhind and Kaithal districts for three hours.

Giving information about the tractor march, farmers said that the protests were undertaken in a peaceful manner. "The toll plazas were closed for three hours on Friday and today, tractor march was taken out. Farmers want to march towards Delhi from Shambhu border to press for their demands but they are not being allowed," a farmer said.

The ongoing farmers protest under the 'Delhi Chalo' march entered the fifth day today. The Punjab-Haryana border has been wrapped under tight security by paramilitary forces and police. Also, the next round of meeting between the farmer leaders and the Union ministers has been scheduled on Sunday.

A mahapanchayat will be organised in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday and farmers from across the state have been invited to attend it. The future strategy against the Central and Haryana governments would be discussed at the mahapanchayat, a farmer leader said.