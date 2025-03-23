ETV Bharat / state

'Haryana Farmers Should Be Allowed To Make Country Liquor To Boost Their Income': BJP MP Dharambir Singh

Charkhi Dadri: BJP MP from Haryana's Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Dharambir Singh has supported 'Desi Daru' and said that the government should allow farmers to make the liquor to boost their income and prevent poisoning due to spurious liquor.

The MP said that the products of farmers should be used in Desi Daru and spurious liquor should be banned.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to a program at his party office in Charkhi Dadri, Singh said, “In order to curb fake liquor, permission should be given to make Desi liquor. Apart from barley, grapes and sugarcane juice, other plants, fruits and flowers should be used in it”.

Singh said that producing desi liquor will “not only benefit the farmers, but will also curb the deaths caused by fake liquor”.