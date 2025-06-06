Haryana: Farmer 'Burnt Alive' In Panipat, Surjewala Accuses Private Builder's Employees

Panipat: A farmer was allegedly burnt alive in Haryana on Monday, sending shockwaves in the northern state. Congress leader and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused employees of a private builder of being behind the brutal act and has demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

The farmer, Vijender, ran a dispute with the builder over land and the case was already pending in the High Court. However, on the evening of June 2, around 9 PM, while Vijender was present in his field, he was allegedly set on fire after being splashed with inflammable substance. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident occurred in Nizampur village of Panipat. Now, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has made big revelations on this matter.

Addressing a press conference alongside the victim’s family, Randeep Surjewala demanded that a High Court judge investigate the case. He expressed anguish, stating, “The life of a farmer has become cheap, while the land held by builders has become expensive” He launched a fierce attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the farmer had a dispute with the builder for some time, which ultimately led to his murder by the builder’s employees.

Randeep Surjewala described the killing as one of the biggest crimes against humanity in Haryana’s history. He claimed that before succumbing to his injuries, the farmer himself named the company’s employees as those who had set him on fire. Citing this statement, Surjewala demanded a fair investigation to ensure justice for the farmer. As of now, the builder in question has not issued any official response to the serious allegations made by Surjewala.