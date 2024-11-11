ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Ex-SDM Suspended Over Sexual Exploitation Of Dalit Youth Produced In Court

The youth, who works as a masseur, alleged that the SDM forcefully made him massage his private parts at gun point.

Haryana: Ex-SDM Accused Of Sexual Exploitation Of Dalit Youth Produced In Court
Hisar: The SDM, earlier suspended over sexual abuse allegation by a Dalit youth, was produced before the court after a day's remand on Sunday. Later, he was sent to judicial custody. The police could not recover the pistol which he was allegedly used to intimidate the victim. The youth, a masseur by profession, earlier accused that the official made him massage his private parts at gunpoint.

DSP Sunil Kumar said that former Hansi SDM Kulbhushan has been sent to one day's police remand. A police team conducted a thorough search at the accused's residence after spotting the location. The Dalit youth, an employee appointed under HKRN of Fatehabad, had lodged a complaint with the Scheduled Caste Commission, Human Rights Commission and police. A case has been registered against the tainted officer, Kulbhushan Bansal, under various sections of IPC and SC & ST Act.

He knocked on doors of the DGP, IG, Superintendent of Police and IG of Hisar. In his complaint, he had alleged that Bansal sexually harassed him for a long time. To substantaite his claim, the victim had also presented a video clip as a mark of proof. After the matter was highlighted in the media on November 7, the police registered a case at Hisar Civil Line Police Station.

The youth, who works as a masseur, in his complaint said about six months ago the accused SDM sought professional service from the former and forcefully made him massage his private parts at gun point. After the sexual exploitation allegations surfaced, Bansal was suspended on November 7 night. On Friday, the police also recorded the statement of the victim in the court. Sources said, Bansal will serve in the office of the chief secretary of Haryana in Chandigarh.

