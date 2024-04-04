Haryana: Drunken Youths Play Loud Music Late at Night near Pool; Beat up Police When Asked to Stop

Faridabad (Haryana): A video of policemen getting beaten up by several youths in Haryana's Faridabad after the officers stopped the men from playing the DJ has gone viral on social media. In the video, the helpless officers were seeing fleeing from the spot after the attack. Faridabad Police later arrested three people in this case named Ramanand, Tushar and Vishal.

As per the video, the youth were creating ruckus by playing DJ near a swimming pool. Faridabad Police received a tip-off about 15 to 20 boys plying loud music late at night after drinking alcohol at the Royal Swimming Pool in Sector 86, disturbing locals. The police team rushed to the spot and and asked them to turn off the DJ.

However, the youths, in an inebriated state started abusing the police team. They went as far as slapping the police and beat them up with shoes forcing them to run away from the spot. A policeman named Krishna was quick to inform the Khedi Pul Police Station about the brutal attack.

Knowing about the incident, Sub-Inspector Ayub Khan reached the spot along with his team. However, the youths had already fled from the spot by then. After the incident, on the complaint of policeman Krishna, a case was registered against the accused in Khedi Pul Police Station for attacking policemen.

Throwing light on the case, police spokesperson Sube Singh said that as soon as the news of the ruckus was received, the police team was sent to the spot. The accused boys attacked the policemen when they stopped them from playing DJ at the swimming pool. Police are tracing the rest of the accused.