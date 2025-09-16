ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over Schoolchildren, Two Dead, One Critical

Palwal: A drunk policeman crushed three children, who were returning from school in the Palwal district of Haryana. Out of them, two died on the spot, and the third child remains critical.

When the cop tried escaping after hitting the children, the people around caught him and informed the police. However, when the police were taking the accused away, people also chased the police vehicle. They wanted the accused to be medically examined in front of them.

The incident evoked angry protests from locals as tension ran high in the area. Authorities deployed extra forces to bring the situation under control.

The bodies of both children have been kept at Nalhar Medical College. At the same time, the injured child has been referred to Rohtak PGI. The children have been identified as Ayan (5), Ahsan (7) and Arjan (9).