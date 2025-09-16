Haryana Horror: Drunk Cop Runs Over Schoolchildren, Two Dead, One Critical
Shahabuddin, who is the father of the deceased children, said the accused, Naresh Kumar, is a head constable employed with Haryana Police.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 12:17 AM IST
Palwal: A drunk policeman crushed three children, who were returning from school in the Palwal district of Haryana. Out of them, two died on the spot, and the third child remains critical.
When the cop tried escaping after hitting the children, the people around caught him and informed the police. However, when the police were taking the accused away, people also chased the police vehicle. They wanted the accused to be medically examined in front of them.
The incident evoked angry protests from locals as tension ran high in the area. Authorities deployed extra forces to bring the situation under control.
The bodies of both children have been kept at Nalhar Medical College. At the same time, the injured child has been referred to Rohtak PGI. The children have been identified as Ayan (5), Ahsan (7) and Arjan (9).
Shahabuddin, who is the father of the deceased children and a resident of Nooriya Mohalla, said his three children studied at Gariba Public School in Utawad.
The children were returning home from school. "Ayan and Ahsan studied in the fifth grade. When the three children came on the road to return home, a speeding car hit all three. Ayan and Ahsan died on the spot, while Arjan survived, but his condition remains critical," Shahabuddin said.
The accused, Naresh Kumar, is a head constable employed with Haryana Police. According to Shahabuddin, the cop was drunk and was riding a new car.
Shahabuddin said that the accused policeman was also engaged in a verbal fight with locals when he was confronted. "He was not ready to accept that he had crushed my children with his car. Rather, he showed arrogance and flaunted his police uniform," Shahabuddin said.