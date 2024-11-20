Haryana Doctors Give Teenager New Life By Removing Iron Rod That Pierced His Skull

Rohtak: Doctors of the Neurosurgery Department of PGIMS Rohtak have successfully removed an iron rod that had pierced into the skull of a 14-year-old boy from Meerut, giving a new lease of life to the teenager. The boy was brought here for treatment in a critical condition and his condition is gradually improving, doctors said.

Dr Ishwar Singh, chairman of the Neurosurgery Department of PGIMS and Professor Dr Gopal Krishna said the boy was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. "His family members informed that the rod had accidentally pierced into his head while playing. The rod had caused severe damage to his brain and the injury was so serious that it became extremely challenging to save his life," Dr Singh said.

He said that the Neurosurgical team immediately took the patient to the operating room, where a procedure was started to save his life. A complicated surgery was performed, which the medical team termed as one of the most challenging and life-threatening operations.

Doctors found that the rod had caused a fracture and bleeding in the left portion of the skull. The rod was removed with great precision as slightest mistake could cause permanent neurological damage or even death.

The team of doctors of the Neurosurgery Department used state-of-the-art techniques, including advanced imaging technology and microsurgical instruments to protect the brain. The operation lasted for several hours and finally the rod was successfully removed without causing any further damage to the patient's brain, doctors said.

Within a few hours of the surgery, the boy started regaining consciousness. Given the severity of the injury and the complexity of the surgery, his recovery has been described as no less than a miracle. Within a few days, he was able to recognise his family members and to everyone's surprise, he has started walking with assistance.