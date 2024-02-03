Haryana: Dist Admin Rohtak Sponsors Wedding of Orphan Girl; Groom Selected Through Interview

Rohtak: In a noble gesture by the local administration in Rohtak district of Haryana, the wedding of a girl who grew up in an orphanage was solemnized by the district administration with the District Sessions Judge and the Deputy Commissioner attending the wedding to bless the bride. Heartwarming scenes were on display at the wedding of the 19-year-old bride Karishma at the Bal Bhawan premises in Rohtak.

Sources said that Karishma's parents had left her at an orphanage when she was an infant. While she was living in Bahadurgarh earlier, Karishma was later shifted to the orphanage located at Rohtak Bal Bhawan. Karishma studied till 12th class. As the bride's parents were away, it did not matter as Sessions Judge Neerla Kulwant and DC Ajay Kumar reached the wedding on Friday and blessed the bride and groom.

Besides an industrialist couple from the city, Haryana State Child Welfare Council Chairperson Ranjita Mehta also attended the wedding ceremony besides BJP leader Ajay Khundia, who also posed as the bride's maternal uncle.

Groom selected through interview: Sources said that the groom for Karishma was selected through interview for which an advertisement was published in the newspaper for Karishma's marriage. A committee headed by CTM Mukund Tanwar was formed to interview the 10 applicants for the interview. The committee completed the interview process by arranging an introductory meeting between the girl and the aspirant groom.

One Nikku Gulia of Rankapura, Rohtak was finally selected. Nikku is a supervisor in a telecom company whose father works in the Transport Department while mother is a housewife. Ahead of Karishma's wedding, cards were printed and invitations were distributed for the wedding by DC Rohtak. All types of wedding rituals were performed on Friday in the Bal Bhawan premises itself. A NGO named 'Micro Foundation' bore all the expenses of this wedding.

Karishma, who became the bride, said that she was lucky to have the entire family in the form of administration attending her wedding. “All the members here are like my family,” she said. As for the groom Nikku, he said that he was ready to spend his entire life with Karishma with the active support of his family members.

BJP leader Ajay Khundia, who became the uncle of the girl in this marriage hailed the initiative of the administration. “I am happy that I had the good fortune of becoming the maternal uncle of an orphan girl at her wedding,” Khundia said.