Two Held For Hypnotizing People, Robbing Them Of Valuables in Uttarakhand

Rudrapur: Crime Branch of Haryana and Uttarakhand Police arrested two persons for robbing people of valuables by hypnotizing them.

Police said the accused, Saif Ali alias Saifu Khan and Shahzad Mohammad of Thandanala were arrested from Gularbhoj. They allegedly hypnotized people in many states across the country and looted jewellery, cash and valuables from them. Police have also detained six others Apart from this, 6 people who obstructed the action during the raid have been detained.

Earlier, on April 14, the Crime Branch of Haryana and Gadarpur police had arrested Khushid alias Khushen of Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar for his alleged involvement in the matter.

During interrogation, Saifu and Shahzad said they robbed people in many states by hypnotizing them. They used to hypnotize women, children and men in different states of the country by putting magnet and marbles in a bowl and distracting their victims' attention. As the victims got distracted, they stole the their jewellery, valuables and cash. Police also recovered four bikes from the accused.

In December last year, a woman was hypnotized and and robbed of gold bangles in Rurdrapur. ccording to the complaint filed by Rama Rani Arora, a resident of Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, she was on her way to Agarwal Hospital from the Rudrapur-Kashipur flyover on Monday afternoon when she encountered three young men. One of them approached her and touched her feet. Arora alleged that the men then hypnotised her and looted her four-and-a-half tola gold bangles.