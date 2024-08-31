ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Cow Vigilantes Beat Bengal Migrant Labourer To Death On Suspicion Of Eating Beef, 7 Held

Chandigarh/Charkhi Dadri: Seven people, including two minors, were arrested for allegedly beating a migrant labourer from West Bengal to death over suspicion of consuming beef in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, police said on Saturday.

According to a senior police officer, Sabir Malik was murdered on August 27.

Police said that accused Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil called Mallik to a shop on the pretext of selling empty plastic bottles and then attacked him. When some locals intervened, the accused took Malik to another place, where they again started assaulting him that finally resulted in his death.

Police said Malik, a migrant labourer from West Bengal, lived in a slum near Bandra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected garbage and waste for his livelihood. He was targeted by the accused on suspicion that he had consumed beef.

Sujauddin Sardar, husband of the victim's sister registered a police complaint. In his complaint, Sardar, a rag picker from a slum in Badhada village and native of Assam's Barpeta, told police that some youths came looking for Malik and asked him to come to the bus stand as they wanted to sell some junk material to him.