Haryana Cop Suicide: Wife Alleges Systematic Persecution By High-Ranking Officials

Chandigarh: A day after Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead here, his bureaucrat wife on Wednesday claimed that his death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

Amneet P Kumar filed a complaint and requested that the Chandigarh Police register an FIR against a senior police officer of Rohtak and a top-ranking official under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

She also demanded their immediate arrest. The officers could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Amneet, a senior bureaucrat, rushed back from Japan, where she was part of a Haryana government delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead in his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. His body, with a gunshot wound, was found in a room in the basement of the Sector 11 house.

Sources said in his alleged eight-page typed and signed suicide note, Kumar spoke about continued blatant caste based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation by some senior Haryana officers for the past five years, which, he said, were unbearable.

"(I) submit this complaint for the registration of an FIR...regarding the harassment and abetment caused by the said persons to the extent of resulting in the death of my husband," Amneet said in her complaint.

She said that her husband, who came from the Scheduled Caste community, was an officer of unimpeachable integrity and extraordinary public spirit, and was found dead by gunshot at their home.

Known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers, seniority and other issues, Puran Kumar was recently posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

He was earlier posted as the Rohtak Range IG and was recently transferred to Sunaria. Amneet alleged, "While official narrative suggests suicide, my soul cries for justice as a wife witnessing years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution inflicted upon my husband by senior officials."

"That my husband's pain was not hidden and is explanatory from the numerous complaints filed by him, which he has referred to in his suicide note, endured caste-based discrimination," she said in her complaint.

She alleged that her husband had reasonably learnt and intimated to her that a conspiracy was being hatched at the direction of a top-ranking official, and he would be falsely implicated in a frivolous and mischievous complaint by fabricating false evidence.

A liquor contractor had lodged a complaint against a head constable, Sushil Kumar, in Rohtak, alleging that he had sought a bribe from him in Puran Kumar's name. The head constable had been arrested on Monday in the matter.