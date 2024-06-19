Haryana Congress Leader Kiran Choudhry, Daughter Shruti Join BJP

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Day after resigning from the party, senior Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Delhi. Union Minister Manohar Lal inducted both of them into the party in presence of Haryana Chief Minister Naib Saini and party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

In a post on X, Kiran termed her entry into the saffron party as a “new beginning, a new dawn”. “A new beginning, a new dawn. Today, I took the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party along with my workers for the purpose of developed region and state for the concept of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and one India, great India. Our promise is that following the footsteps of Choudhary Bansi Lal ji, we will always remain dedicated to the welfare of Haryana and the people of the region,” she wrote.

Kiran said that she took the decision to join the BJP after being “inspired by PM Modi's resolve to develop India and the work done by PM Modi in the interest of the country”. “For the same reason, BJP government has been formed for the third time. Seeing his work, people have entrusted him with the responsibility of building a developed India," she said. Kiran said that she has worked a lot with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana.

On the occasion, Khattar said, "Today is a very historic day. Today two prominent personalities are in the party, who have worked in Congress for many years. I know Kiran Choudhry since the time we worked with former CM Bansi Lal. Kiran and I used to sit face to face in the assembly. I assure that she will be given full respect in the party.

On this occasion, Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini welcomed the mother-daughter duo into the party fold. “We will work to strengthen Haryana. Not only Kiran Choudhry, hundreds of her supporters have also joined the BJP. I welcome all of them,” Saini said.

The entry of the Kiran Choudhry, daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and her daughter Shruti into the BJP comes a day after the mother-daughter duo resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party. In the resignation letter shot to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Kiran said that the Congress Party in Haryana was being run as the “personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values, I have always stood for”.