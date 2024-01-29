Haryana: Cong, BJP Focus on Rural Belt with Eye on LS Polls

Chandigarh: Even before the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is sounded, all political parties in Haryana have started making moves to attract rural voters, who are being focused the most.

Haryana Congress is busy reaching out to each and every household through its door-to-door initiative under the 'Ghar Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign while the BJP is trying to win rural voters through its 'Gaon Chalo' campaign.

Congress launched the 'Ghar Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign in Haryana on January 15 and trying to take its policies and programmes to every house through this campaign. Along with spreading the anti-people schemes and failures of the present government, comparisons are being drawn between the former Bhupendra Singh Hooda government and the present government.

On the other hand, BJP's 'Gaon Chalo campaign' is aimed at reaching the villages of the state. BJP will run this campaign from February 4 to 11 and convey the achievements of the Narendra Modi government. The party wants to inform the rural voters about the government's initiatives.

More than 65 percent of the population of the state lives in rural areas so all the political parties are focusing on the rural belt. Presently, all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the rural belt are with the BJP. But, Congress is working hard to give a tough competition to the saffron party. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Congress had got about two dozen more seats in rural areas as compared to 2014 so, BJP's special focus is on rural seats this time.

According to Prof. Gurmeet Singh, a political analyst, rural areas always have more influence in Haryana. "If we talk about GT Road Belt, most of it is in the urban areas, where BJP's influence is more visible. Congress and the regional parties of Haryana have a somewhat good influence in rural areas. Both Congress and BJP know that if they have to win elections then they will have to focus more on rural areas. This is the reason why the state government is continuously running campaigns in rural areas and these will be intensified in the coming days," Singh said.

Another political analyst Dhirendra Awasthi said that looking at the results of 2014 Assembly elections, it can be said that BJP had got a significant advantage in the rural areas because of which it came to power. "In the 2019 elections, BJP suffered losses in rural areas, while Congress and JJP won most of the rural seats. To win the polls, a party needs to cultivate the rural belt. As parties know the impact of the rural belt in elections, everyone's focus is on rural voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," Awasthi said.