Haryana CM Saini Slams Kejriwal For 'Politics of Lies' Following Delhi Election Results

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal kept doing politics of lies and also worked to tarnish the soil of Haryana by accusing the government of poisoning the water of Yamuna.

The Chief Minister was reacting to the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections. The BJP is all set to return to power in Delhi after 27 years by dashing the AAP's hopes for another term.

Earlier on Saturday CM Saini performed puja-archana at Geeta Sthal Jyotisar in Kurukshetra. Saini said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has returned to power in Delhi with the blessings of the people. He said that now the citizens of Delhi will get adequate and clean water.

He said that Haryana was already providing clean water to Delhi, but now after the formation of the new government, the work of cleaning the water of Delhi will also be done to make it reach every citizen. For this, necessary arrangements will also be made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the disastrous government in Delhi, people were deprived of basic facilities. However, the BJP government will now uplift the poor and implement public welfare policies for every section. Nayab Singh Saini said that people were not getting good treatment facilities, and children were not being provided with good education.

The Chief Minister said that Arvind Kejriwal tried to tarnish the soil of Haryana by accusing the government of poisoning the water of Yamuna and Kejriwal worked for himself instead of the people during his tenure and gave importance to corruption.

Kejriwal was born in the soil of Haryana, despite this he tried his best to tarnish the soil of Haryana. The people of Haryana can never mix poison in the water and make their people drink it. Arvind Kejriwal blamed Haryana to hide his shortcomings because he is an expert in putting his blame on others.

He said that Congress and Kejriwal are two sides of the same coin. Kejriwal pushed the people of Delhi into intoxication and crossed all limits of corruption, for which the people of Delhi have given him an answer today.