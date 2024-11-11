BJP Will Secure A Landslide Victory In Maharashtra, Says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters before his departure to Maharashtra, Saini said, "Today, people across the country trust the guarantee of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra as well."

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. There are 288 Assembly seats in the state. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is seeking to come to power while the Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) is aiming to come to power.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini talking to reporters in Chandigarh (Video: ETV Bharat)

Saini also launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying people of the state are "aware" about the lies spread by the grand old party.

"The people of Maharashtra are aware of Congress’s lies. They make false promises and spread lies," Saini alleged. "On the other hand, people have full faith in Prime Minister Modi, who always does what he says," the Chief Minister said.

Saini will now take the stage in Maharashtra’s electoral battle. Saini, selected as the BJP’s star campaigner, departed from Haryana on Monday to join the campaign in Maharashtra. Before heading to Maharashtra, Saini went to Delhi, where he held several strategic meetings with senior party leaders and then left for Maharashtra.

During his two-day Maharashtra tour, Saini will campaign actively, rallying support for BJP candidates in both Pune and Mumbai. The BJP is banking on the significant presence of youth from Haryana, who are in Pune and Mumbai, to gain an edge in the elections following Saini’s campaign efforts.

Read More