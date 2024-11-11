ETV Bharat / state

BJP Will Secure A Landslide Victory In Maharashtra, Says Haryana CM Saini

Nayab Singh Saini said people across the country trust the guarantee of PM Modi and BJP will secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra.

Haryana CM Saini To Campaign In Maharashtra
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters before his departure to Maharashtra, Saini said, "Today, people across the country trust the guarantee of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra as well."

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. There are 288 Assembly seats in the state. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is seeking to come to power while the Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) is aiming to come to power.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini talking to reporters in Chandigarh (Video: ETV Bharat)

Saini also launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying people of the state are "aware" about the lies spread by the grand old party.

"The people of Maharashtra are aware of Congress’s lies. They make false promises and spread lies," Saini alleged. "On the other hand, people have full faith in Prime Minister Modi, who always does what he says," the Chief Minister said.

Saini will now take the stage in Maharashtra’s electoral battle. Saini, selected as the BJP’s star campaigner, departed from Haryana on Monday to join the campaign in Maharashtra. Before heading to Maharashtra, Saini went to Delhi, where he held several strategic meetings with senior party leaders and then left for Maharashtra.

During his two-day Maharashtra tour, Saini will campaign actively, rallying support for BJP candidates in both Pune and Mumbai. The BJP is banking on the significant presence of youth from Haryana, who are in Pune and Mumbai, to gain an edge in the elections following Saini’s campaign efforts.

Read More

  1. Haryana CM Saini Flags Off Marathon, Urges Youth To Stay Away From Drugs
  2. Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini Meets PM Modi, Discusses State's Development Roadmap
  3. Haryana Govt To Work For Good Governance, Welfare Of Poor: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters before his departure to Maharashtra, Saini said, "Today, people across the country trust the guarantee of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra as well."

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. There are 288 Assembly seats in the state. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is seeking to come to power while the Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) is aiming to come to power.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini talking to reporters in Chandigarh (Video: ETV Bharat)

Saini also launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying people of the state are "aware" about the lies spread by the grand old party.

"The people of Maharashtra are aware of Congress’s lies. They make false promises and spread lies," Saini alleged. "On the other hand, people have full faith in Prime Minister Modi, who always does what he says," the Chief Minister said.

Saini will now take the stage in Maharashtra’s electoral battle. Saini, selected as the BJP’s star campaigner, departed from Haryana on Monday to join the campaign in Maharashtra. Before heading to Maharashtra, Saini went to Delhi, where he held several strategic meetings with senior party leaders and then left for Maharashtra.

During his two-day Maharashtra tour, Saini will campaign actively, rallying support for BJP candidates in both Pune and Mumbai. The BJP is banking on the significant presence of youth from Haryana, who are in Pune and Mumbai, to gain an edge in the elections following Saini’s campaign efforts.

Read More

  1. Haryana CM Saini Flags Off Marathon, Urges Youth To Stay Away From Drugs
  2. Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini Meets PM Modi, Discusses State's Development Roadmap
  3. Haryana Govt To Work For Good Governance, Welfare Of Poor: CM Saini

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA POLLSNAYAB SAINI CAMPAIGN IN MAHARASHTRANAYAB SAINI CAMPAIGN IN MUMBAI PUNESAINI TO CAMPAIGN IN MAHARASHTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.