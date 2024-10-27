ETV Bharat / state

Haryana CM Saini Flags Off Marathon, Urges Youth To Stay Away From Drugs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday urged the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs as he flagged off a marathon in Panipat. Saini also said the purpose of marathons is to keep the body healthy so that the state and the country can progress at a greater pace of development.

Several school and college students, young athletes, police personnel, and even senior citizens actively participated in the marathon, which was held in three categories -- 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. Thousands of people -- youth, women and children -- took part in the event, the chief minister said.

"Such events help us stay away from diseases and stay healthy," he told reporters. Urging the youth to stay away from drugs, Saini said that their addiction should be towards sports and studies. Such marathons should be regularly organised, it also helps foster brotherhood, he said.

He also joined marathon runners in an open vehicle and visited various stalls set up by local institutions. Earlier, addressing a gathering before flagging off the marathon, Saini said the youth in Haryana have distinguished themselves both nationally and internationally through their talent and skills.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently commends the power of youth. A healthy body is fundamental to a fulfilling life, and it has been said that the first happiness lies in good health," he said. Healthy individuals can foster a healthy society, and a robust society is the cornerstone of a country's and a state's development and progress, he said.

According to an official statement, the chief minister honoured the winners and also administered an oath to the youth to stay away from drugs. He congratulated all participants in the 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races, saying that involvement in such events sends a positive message to society and inspires all, especially children and young people.