CM Saini Announces Action Agianst Agents After Deportation Of 33 Haryana Residents From US

Faridabad: Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini has announced that the state government will soon introduce a stringent law to curb illegal agents sending people abroad through unauthorised routes, following the deportation of 104 individuals including 33 from Haryana back from the United States.

Speaking at the 38th International Surajkund Handicraft Fair in Faridabad on Sunday, Saini warned such agents to 'mend their ways' as the government is preparing to take decisive action against them. A list of such agents is currently being compiled, and legal measures will be taken soon.

The CM further emphasised that the Haryana government will act swiftly against those involved in sending youth abroad through illegal channels. His remarks came in response to questions about the recent deportations of Haryana residents from the US. He assured the public that steps were being taken to ensure accountability.

Saini also took aim at Arvind Kejriwal and his party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of failing to deliver on key promises, including improving infrastructure and making Delhi 'like Paris'. He noted that the BJP government would fulfil the trust, especially after the recent Delhi assembly elections where AAP was defeated.

Talking about the Ayushman Yojana, CM Sainin alleged that in states governed by the INDI alliance, citizens were being deprived of benefits. However, in BJP-ruled states, all citizens, including farmers, women, and youth, were receiving the benefits of government schemes.

Meanwhile, the Surajkund Handicraft Fair, which began on February 7 and will run until February 23, continues to attract participants from around the world. This year, the fair features 650 participants from 42 countries, with a focus on Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.