Haryana CM’s Residence, Secretariat Evacuated After Bomb Threat Call

A bomb threat was made to the Haryana CM’s residence and Secretariat. Security teams searched the area, but nothing dangerous was found during the investigation.

The bomb disposal squad and security personnel search the Haryana Secretariat and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence after receiving a bomb threat.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Secretariat and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence have received bomb threats, after which both have been evacuated. On receiving the information, the bomb disposal squad team, along with security forces and the fire brigade team, reached the spot.

A threat call was received at the Haryana Secretariat today, warning of a bomb attack on both the Secretariat and the Haryana Chief Minister’s residence. Following the call, CISF, Haryana Police, Chandigarh Police, and CID were put on high alert. The bomb disposal squad, along with sniffer dogs, was called to the spot. Due to Guru Arjun Dev’s birth anniversary, there was less crowd in the Secretariat today. Meanwhile, no official statement has been made, and no suspicious object has been found during the investigation so far.

Chandigarh fire brigade vehicles have also reached the spot. It is being reported that there was a threat to blow up the Secretariat using an IED. Following this, the Chandigarh Police were informed, and a search operation is currently underway. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence has also been evacuated as a precaution measure. The bomb disposal squad, along with the police team, has reached the location.

Threats Received Earlier Too: A few days ago, bomb threats were also received at Fatehabad’s Mini Secretariat and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, prompting search operations. However, nothing suspicious was found by the police during the investigation.

