Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan Attend Punjab Assembly Proceedings During Ongoing Budget Session

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with Haryana Assembly Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday attended the proceedings of the ongoing budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

CM Saini and Speaker Kalyan arrived in the Punjab Assembly on the third day of the ongoing budget session and sat in the visitors gallery where they witnessed the proceedings. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan warmly welcomed Saini and Kalyan to the House.

On the occasion, Haryana CM Naib Saini while reacting to his visit to the Punjab Assembly, said, “Today two brothers are sitting in the same house” while referring to the legislators from the two states.

“I came to my house. I felt very good. I came to watch the proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. These are our elder brothers. Two brothers are living in one house, just a wall stands between them. Everything will be solved through mutual understanding,” the Haryana Chief Minister said.

Haryana CM Saini also took to X over his visit to the Punjab Assembly.

"Today I got the opportunity to watch the proceedings of the third day of the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly with the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly, Mr Harvinder Kalyan ji. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the welcome extended to me by the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Mr. Kultar Singh Sandhwan and the respected members of the Legislative Assembly," Saini wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Cheema will present the state budget worth Rs 2.15 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday.

On the second day of the budget session, Congress MLAs on Monday twice staged walkouts against fellow legislator from Bholath constituency, Sukhpal Singh Khaira not being given time to speak in the House by the Speaker.