ETV Bharat / state

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan Attend Punjab Assembly Proceedings During Ongoing Budget Session

Saini and Kalyan were welcomed into the House by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and witnessed the proceedings from the visitors gallery.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (R) , Speaker Harvinder Kalyan Attend Punjab Assembly Proceedings
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (R) , Speaker Harvinder Kalyan Attend Punjab Assembly Proceedings (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 4:28 PM IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with Haryana Assembly Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday attended the proceedings of the ongoing budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

CM Saini and Speaker Kalyan arrived in the Punjab Assembly on the third day of the ongoing budget session and sat in the visitors gallery where they witnessed the proceedings. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan warmly welcomed Saini and Kalyan to the House.

On the occasion, Haryana CM Naib Saini while reacting to his visit to the Punjab Assembly, said, “Today two brothers are sitting in the same house” while referring to the legislators from the two states.

“I came to my house. I felt very good. I came to watch the proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. These are our elder brothers. Two brothers are living in one house, just a wall stands between them. Everything will be solved through mutual understanding,” the Haryana Chief Minister said.

Haryana CM Saini also took to X over his visit to the Punjab Assembly.

"Today I got the opportunity to watch the proceedings of the third day of the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly with the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly, Mr Harvinder Kalyan ji. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the welcome extended to me by the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Mr. Kultar Singh Sandhwan and the respected members of the Legislative Assembly," Saini wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Cheema will present the state budget worth Rs 2.15 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday.

On the second day of the budget session, Congress MLAs on Monday twice staged walkouts against fellow legislator from Bholath constituency, Sukhpal Singh Khaira not being given time to speak in the House by the Speaker.

Read more:

  1. Punjab Assembly: AAP MLA Urges State Govt To Repair Damaged Link Roads In Derabassi
  2. Special Two-Day Session Of Punjab Assembly Begins; Tributes Paid To Former PM Manmohan Singh, Others

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with Haryana Assembly Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday attended the proceedings of the ongoing budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

CM Saini and Speaker Kalyan arrived in the Punjab Assembly on the third day of the ongoing budget session and sat in the visitors gallery where they witnessed the proceedings. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan warmly welcomed Saini and Kalyan to the House.

On the occasion, Haryana CM Naib Saini while reacting to his visit to the Punjab Assembly, said, “Today two brothers are sitting in the same house” while referring to the legislators from the two states.

“I came to my house. I felt very good. I came to watch the proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. These are our elder brothers. Two brothers are living in one house, just a wall stands between them. Everything will be solved through mutual understanding,” the Haryana Chief Minister said.

Haryana CM Saini also took to X over his visit to the Punjab Assembly.

"Today I got the opportunity to watch the proceedings of the third day of the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly with the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly, Mr Harvinder Kalyan ji. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the welcome extended to me by the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Mr. Kultar Singh Sandhwan and the respected members of the Legislative Assembly," Saini wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Cheema will present the state budget worth Rs 2.15 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday.

On the second day of the budget session, Congress MLAs on Monday twice staged walkouts against fellow legislator from Bholath constituency, Sukhpal Singh Khaira not being given time to speak in the House by the Speaker.

Read more:

  1. Punjab Assembly: AAP MLA Urges State Govt To Repair Damaged Link Roads In Derabassi
  2. Special Two-Day Session Of Punjab Assembly Begins; Tributes Paid To Former PM Manmohan Singh, Others

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAYAB SINGH SAINI PUNJAB ASSEMBLYNAYAB SINGH SAINIPUNJAB ASSEMBLYPUNJAB BUDGET SESSIONNAYAB SAINI IN PUNJAB ASSEMBLY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.