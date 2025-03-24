Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Invokes Bihari Pride; Says Bihar Scripting Growth Story

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spoke of his Bihari roots and said Bihar was earlier counted among the backward states, but today it is writing a new growth story. Cities like Patna are now developing as smart cities, he said. Today, the youth of Bihar are not only looking towards government jobs, but are also making their mark in entrepreneurship and technology. This is a proof of 'Badhta Bihar-Badalta Bihar', the CM said.

Saini was addressing a gathering as the chief guest of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan' function organised on the occasion of 'Bihar Day' in Kurukshetra. Bihar was once counted among the backward states but today the state is writing a new story of development, Saini said, according to an official statement.

The people of Bihar have made a significant contribution to the development of Haryana, be it agriculture, industry, trade or service sector, he further said. Thousands of workers, doctors, engineers, bureaucrats and other workforce of Bihar have contributed a lot to the development of Haryana, Saini further said.

Saini said 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Sneh Milan' functions were also organised in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Sonipat. Bihar Day reminds us of our glorious tradition of unity in diversity and rich culture, he said.

The Chhath festival can be called a great example of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. This festival, originally celebrated in 'Purvanchal', has now crossed the boundaries of different states and is celebrated all over the country. Chhath is also celebrated in the entire Haryana, he said.

He said Bihar and Haryana have a deep cultural and traditional connection. The land of Haryana has always been associated with bravery and hard work. Similarly, the people of Bihar are also known for their hard work, struggle and self-confidence, he said.

He said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making an unprecedented contribution to the creation of a "new Bihar".

The PM is giving priority to Bihar in terms of development, he said. He has recently announced the establishment of 'National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship'.

PM Modi has also talked about setting up three new centres of excellence in the agriculture sector in Bhagalpur, Munger and Buxar, Saini said. The provision of setting up Makhana Board for agriculture and rural development in the union budget is a matter of pride for the people of Bihar, he said.