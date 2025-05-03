AAP Govt In Punjab Taking Revenge Against Delhi People: Haryana CM After All-Party Meet On Water Dispute

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday held an all-party meeting at the CM's residence in Chandigarh on the issue of stopping water in Punjab's Bhakra Canal.

Former chief minister Bhupendra Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD President Rampal Majra were also present in the all-party meeting held on the water dispute with Punjab. Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Cabinet Minister Shyam Singh Rana, and Cabinet Minister Shruti Chaudhary were also present.

Also present were BJP state president Mohan Lal Badauli, Congress state president Udaybhan, Sushil Gupta from Aam Aadmi Party, MLA Aditya Devi Lal, former MLA Amarjit Dhanda, Krishna Jamalpur from BSP, and Om Prakash from CPI (M).

Unity at all-party meet: After the all-party meeting, CM Nayab Saini held a press conference and said that on the issue of water, all parties have shown unity. "Be it SYL or the issue of drinking water. All parties will work together. Everyone believes in the federal structure. There is pain in our hearts and humility in our voices," he said.

CM Nayab Singh Saini further said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is doing unconstitutional work. The water belongs to the whole country, he asserted, saying that after independence, water was divided between India and Pakistan and water was also divided among the states. Punjab is exaggerating the problem, he said, adding that Haryana has received water even when the water level of the dam was low in the last ten years. This time the water level is higher than that, and the demand of the states keeps increasing or decreasing every fifteen days, which is looked into by the technical committee of BBMB, he said.

"Bhagwant Mann confused people": CM Saini further said that Bhagwant Mann did not reply to his letter and confused people by releasing a video. "He accused us of force, while in the BBMB meeting, he talked about giving us water," he said. CM Saini further said that the water is not from Punjab, but it comes from the mountains of Himachal, and it does not belong to anyone.

CM Saini said that BBMB does not discriminate against anyone, and it had promised to give 8500 cusecs of water, which Punjab did not fulfil. Punjab is using more water than its allotted share, while Haryana has received less, he said, adding that the Mann government is presenting facts in a distorted manner.

"Water shortage in Haryana": Nayab Singh Saini said that Punjab has stopped the drinking water supply to Haryana. There is a shortage of drinking water in many districts of Haryana. This situation is arising because of them. We did not ask for more water than our share. We are demanding only the quota fixed by BBMB. They have attacked the federal structure. This act of Mann Sahab is setting a wrong example for the country, this step is unethical, CM Saini said.

Nayab Singh Saini said that as long as AAP was in power in Delhi, there was no problem, but now, to take revenge on the people of Delhi, they are harassing our people as well. The Supreme Court has given a decision in favour of Haryana regarding SYL, but Punjab is not accepting it, he said, adding that this is an attack on the federal structure. "If Mann Sahab does not agree, Haryana will not remain silent, if he remains adamant, we will also take constitutional steps," he said.

"Will fight at every level": Haryana CM said that they have passed a resolution that the Punjab government should implement BBMB's decision unconditionally, otherwise they will all fight with unity at every level. "We have all the options before us. We will wait for today's meeting of BBMB. We will also wait for the special session of Punjab. After that, we will decide what to do, and then we will take action," he said.