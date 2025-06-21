Haryana CM Nayab Saini Announces Major Decisions For Govt Employees, College, University Students On International Yoga Day

Kurukshetra: On International Day of Yoga 2025, the BJP government in Haryana has decided to include yoga in the college and university curriculum, provide 5-minute 'Yoga Break' to government employees and renamed Mela Ground in Kurukshetra as 'Yoga Ground', Chief Minister Saini announced.

Saini made the announcement after participating at the main yoga event on the occasion alongside Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. Health Minister, Aarti Rao and MP Naveen Jindal also attended the program.

Taking to X, CM Saini called it his “good fortune” to perform Yoga asanas alongside the Governor and Ramdev.

“On behalf of 2.80 crore Haryana residents, I thank the Prime Minister wholeheartedly for this historic initiative,” Saini wrote.

Major Announcements By Haryana CM On International Yoga Day 2025

The Haryana CM said that the “non-stop government of the state is committed to taking yoga to the masses”.

“Along with making yoga a part of the curriculum of colleges and universities, a 5-minute 'yoga break' will also be provided in government offices so that employees remain stress-free and their efficiency and energy remain intact. The "Mela ground" of Kurukshetra will henceforth be known as "Yoga Ground”, he informed.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (C) performs Yoga on International Day of Yoga, 2025 in Kurukshetra (ETV Bharat)

The Brahmasarovar complex was divided into 64 sectors and the fairground into 37 sectors with a thousand participants doing yoga in each sector. 31 LED screens were installed to connect all the participants with the yoga program. Out of these, 20 were installed in the Brahmasarovar complex and 11 in the fairground. During this state level function, the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also broadcasted live for the participants.

After the conclusion of the state level International Yoga Day program, Chief Minister Saini told the media that a cyclothon yatra was going on in the state against drug addiction.

“A campaign is going on by bringing people together against drug addiction. Whether it is a marathon or a seminar against drug addiction, it is happening in every village. We have done a lot of panchayat level de-addiction campaigning. We also encourage the sarpanches to make the village panchayat drug free for which the village heads are given incentives to eliminate drug addiction from the respective villages”.