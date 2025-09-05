"Not A Project Of Just Bricks And Stones, Will Resolve Economic Progress": Haryana CM Saini At Bhoomi Pujan Of Gurugram Metro Rail

ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday took part in the bhoomi pujan of Gurugram Metro Rail at Sector-44, and said that the project will resolve the economic progress of the city. Former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is also here.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a rapidly expanding city always needed an empowered and modern mode of transport as Gurugram is emerging as an IT and industry hub.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Gurugam was once a small town. Today, it is emerging as an IT and industry hub. But this rapidly expanding city always needed an empowered and modern mode of transport. This dream of Metro Rail is not a project of just bricks and stones. But it is related to our resolve of the economic progress of our city, environmental conservation and citizens' convenience."

On Thurday, Haryana Chief Minister has said that several significant decisions were taken during the GST Council meeting held in the national capital on Wednesday. These include the rationalization of the tax structure, reduction in tax rates on essential goods used by the common man, improvement in the classification of tax rates, simplification of the registration process, exemption of life and health insurance including reinsurance from taxation, and the abolition of cess to provide relief to citizens.

He added that the Haryana government has extended its full support to all these decisions. The Chief Minister was talking to reporters after addressing the 56th meeting of the GST Council held in New Delhi today. The meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister and GST Council Chairperson Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by Finance Ministers of states and Union Territories, along with GST Council members.