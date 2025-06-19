ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Businessman Receives Whopping Electricity Bill

Jind: South Haryana Electricity Distribution Corporation has handed over an electricity bill of over Rs 30 crore to Maghan Paper Board Mill located in a deserted village of Jind.

The corporation has added around Rs 29 crore to the bill only in the name of PLE (Power Line Extension). According to sources, usually the electricity bill of this factory comes between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakhs; however, this time the bill has shocked the mill owner, Vijaypal Maghan.

When Vijaypal Maghan contacted the officials of the Electricity Corporation in this matter, the officials shrugged off the responsibility by saying that the bill is generated from Hisar, and they cannot do anything about it.

Recently, Navneet Ceramics of Jhanjh village also received a similar bill, which the corporation corrected by calling it a "clerical mistake".