Haryana Board Declares 12th Results: Jind District Impresses Most

Bhiwani: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared its class 12 results at 10 am today. The board exams were conducted from February 27 to April 3 this year across 1434 examination centers.

Kaithal's Arpandeep Singh from the Seon Majra Government School beat the crowd of almost 2 lakh students to secure the first spot, scoring 497 marks. Not far behind, scoring 495 were Karina and Yashika of Rachana Senior Secondary School of Manauli village of Sonipat and of SD Kanya School of Narwana, Jind respectively. Saroj of DN Model School, Jind, came third with 494 marks and four different students stood fourth with 493.

Haryana Board of School Education Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pawan Kumar briefed in a press conference that a pass percentage of 85.66% was registered for the regular candidates. This betters last year's figures by 0.35%.

The Jind district topped the charts in passing percentage while the Nuh district stood out at the bottom. Out of the 193828 that appeared, 166031 students passed and 7900 failed. The girls outshone the boys this year, with 97561 appearing and 87227 passing, gathering a passing percentage of 89.41%.

The list of BSEH 12th class toppers (Haryana Board)

On the other hand, 78804 out of 96267 boys, who appeared passed, seeing a passing percentage of 81.86%. He informed that the passing percentage of the science candidates was 83.05%, commerce candidates 92.20% and arts candidates 85.31%. The Government schools registered an 84.67 passing percentage, while the private schools outperformed at 86.98.

Comparing backgrounds, the passing percentage of students in rural areas was 85.94 and the passing percentage of students in urban areas was 85.03. The self-study category amassed a 63.21% pass percentage while the re-appearers registered 49.93 and the Open School Fresh Category registered a result of 36.35.

Students of class 12 were expected to reach a threshold of 33 marks in a subject in order to pass. In case a student failed to achieve this threshold, he or she will be subjected to take the compartment exam. The student is limited to taking the compartment exam for a maximum of two subjects. The dates for the compartment exams are yet to be announced.

The students are advised to check results only from the official BSEH website and avoid any phonies. The students can avail the original copy of their mark sheet from their respective schools. Contact email IDs and helplines are set up and available in case of any query or complaint regarding the results.

The evaluation process has been updated with an online marking system and digital scanning in order to improve the efficiency of paper checking and reduce the rate of errors. The website has also been enhanced to provide a smoother and streamlined experience for the students. Students were allowed to pre-register to get notifications regarding result-related updates.