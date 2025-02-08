ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Elections: Yamuna River Dispute Became A Big Poll Issue

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi earlier criticised the BJP government in Haryana for poisoning the Yamuna River.

Haryana BJP Blames Yamuna River Dispute As AAP's Downfall In Delhi Polls
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 11:02 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Yamuna River dispute became a key poll in the 2025 Delhi Elections, which was swept by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP stormed to power in the national capital after 27 years as they ousted the AAP. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of the national capital to clean Yamuna, but he could not fulfil the promise. Subsequently, he made serious allegations against the BJP government in Haryana, claiming they had poisoned the water of the sacred river.

After Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also blamed the Nayab Singh Saini-led government for poisoning the Yamuna River on January 27, 2025. Soon two states came face to face over the Yamuna River dispute. Kejriwal said previously it was seen between two enemy countries; the United States had dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, and today BJP has mixed poison and sent it to Delhi to defame his party's reputation.

Haryana BJP retaliated to these allegations, terming that Kejriwal has become 'AAP-Da' (disaster) for Delhi. After this, Kejriwal released another video of Delhi CM Atishi on social media saying the BJP conspired to mix poison in the drinking water coming to Delhi from Haryana via Yamuna.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Kejriwal has no equal in doing cheap and false politics and insulted the soil where he was born. Saini further demanded Kejriwal's immediate apology to the people of Haryana and Delhi.

On January 28, 2025, the former Delhi Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India on the issue of water. Saini said that it is the nature of Kejriwal to run away after making allegations. The Haryana Chief Minister also drank the water of the Yamuna River and said that there was no poison.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hit out at Kejriwal for raising the issue during a public rally in the national capital. He had said that the people of Delhi including him and the Judges were drinking water from the River Yamuna.

