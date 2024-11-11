ETV Bharat / state

Three-Day Haryana Assembly Session Set To See A BJP-Cong Tussle

Opposition Congress, yet to elect its leader in the House, is expected to raise issues of stubble burning, MSP for paddy and shortage of DAP.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini worships a cow on the occasion of 'Gopashtami' during his visit to Haridwar
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini worships a cow on the occasion of 'Gopashtami' during his visit to Haridwar (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Chandigarh: The business advisory committee approved the three-day winter session for the Harana Assembly on Monday, which was later announced by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The BAC meeting was attended by CM Saini, speaker Harvinder Kalyan, deputy speaker Krishna Midda, and parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda.

Coming out of the meeting, Saini said the sessions would be held on November 13, 14, and 15 where the governor will address the house on the first day followed by a discussion on the gubernatorial speech.

"We are also thinking about introducing some bills. It is a matter of the opposition who they field as their leader in the house. BJP government will be formed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. People know that Congress only lies. People have faith in the guarantee of Prime Minister Modi. They know he does what he says and he has always fulfilled his guarantee. Our farmers do not burn so much stubble. We have also explained this to the farmers who need some instruments. Those will be made available soon," Sani said.

The training of newly-elected MLAs will be conducted at 5 pm on Monday, cabinet Minister Krishna Bedi said. Another meeting to take stock of the security arrangements at the assembly premises will be chaired by speaker Harvinder Kalyan at the assembly secretariat today.

Even though the opposition Congress has yet to elect its leader in the House, it has fully prepped up to corner the Saini government on the floor. The issues that are expected to be raised in the session include doubling the penalty on stubble burning, fixing paddy MSP at Rs 3,100 per quintal, and scarcity of DAP in the market. Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda said the opposition would keep raising issues in the interest of the public.

