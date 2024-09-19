ETV Bharat / state

JP Nadda Releases BJP Manifesto For October 5 Haryana Assembly Polls

By PTI

BJP has promised the purchase of 24 crops at Minimum Support Price, 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas in its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

Chandigarh: BJP president JP Nadda releases party's manifesto for October 5 Haryana assembly polls. The party promised the purchase of 24 crops at Minimum Support Price, 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas and also allocate Rs 2,100 per month for women under Lado Lakshmi Yojna.

Besides, the saffron party promised two lakh govt jobs, cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 under Har Ghar Grihini Yojna in the manifesto. Every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed govt job, said BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' released in Rohtak. The manifetso also mentioned setting up of 10 industrial cities on line ofIndustrial Model Township Kharkhoda.

