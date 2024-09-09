ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Assembly Polls: BJP Faces Another Blow, Ex-Minister Chhattarpal Singh Resigns

Hisar (Haryana): Facing disset ever since candidate list was declared, BJP has suffered a yet another setback ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana.

Now, former minister Prof. Chhatrapal Singh, has sent his resignation to BJP national president JP Nadda citing neglect. He has expressed his unhappiness at not being given a party ticket in the upcoming polls.

He has written in his resignation letter that he is resigning from BJP because he is angry over the neglect of his party. He wrote that the people of Hisar want him to contest the elections and raise the issues of the region in the Assembly and Lok Sabha, but the party neither gave him a ticket in the Lok Sabha nor in the Assembly elections. In such a situation, he has no other option left except to resign, he said. "I have to move forward with the decision of the people. In such a situation, I have to contest the elections and I resign from all the posts of BJP with immediate effect.

He further wrote that he wanted to raise issues including old pension scheme, opposition of farmers and wrestlers in the assembly but he has not been given ticket. He complained that he has been completely sidelined due to which he has been forced to take such a decision.