Haryana BJP Chief Urges EC To Change Assembly Poll Date As Extended Holidays May Hit Voter Turnout

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Baroli has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the Assembly elections apprehending a lower voter turnout in view of the series of holidays coinciding with that period.

The ECI has announced that elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4.

In a letter which has been mailed to ECI, Baroli said that voting should be held after October 1 since there are holidays before and after this date. He wrote that there is a two-day holiday on September 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday) since these are weekends. October 1 will be a holiday due to the elections. Then after the polling day, there are holidays on the consecutive two days. These days are on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and October 3 (Agrasen Jayanti).

Baroli wrote that due to the extended holidays, the voting percentage may be affected and so urged commission to hold the polls a few days later.