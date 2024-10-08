BJP Heading Towards Victory In Haryana, Few Possible Reasons

Chandigarh: BJP is heading towards forming the government for the third consecutive term in Haryana, defying exit poll results that predicted a victory for Congress.

The trends revealed BJP crossing the magic figure in the 90-member assembly. Here's an analysis behind BJP surpassing the Congress.

Unemployment issue: Congress raised the issue of unemployment and inflation in its campaign, which the BJP had countered with allegations of corruption during erstwhile Congress's tenure. The BJP leaders alleged that when Congress-led Hooda government was in power for 10 years, there was corruption and lack of transparency in the recruitment process, which was completely stopped in Khattar and Nayab Saini government.

Factionalism in Congress: Factionalism had surfaced in Congress with reports of infighting between Bhupendra Hooda and his son Deependra Hooda over the CM's post. There were many contenders for the CM's post, with Kumari Selja from Sirsa also staking her claim. She wanted to contest the assembly elections but was denied a ticket. On the other hand, Randeep Singh Surjewala had also entered the race for the CM's post. Infighting within the party seems to have caused a huge damage to the party's image.

Farmers' resentment aptly handled: BJP was accused of trying to suppress the farmers' movement but three months before the Haryana elections, the party managed to pacify the farmers. Naib Singh government tactfully introduced Minimum Support Price for 24 crops thereby making Haryana the first state in the country to do so. BJP leaders had publicised the matter, saying MSP is not being offered in Congress-ruled states so it can never be done in Haryana.

Agniveer's 'fire' doused well: Congress had strongly criticised the BJP over Agniveer scheme. To which, BJP's central leadership and state leaders announced that even after four years, when the Agniveer jawans retire, they will not become unemployed but will be given jobs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had even announced job guarantee for Agniveers. Congress however had nothing to say to counter this.

'Vote-cutting' parties: Though there was a direct contest between BJP and Congress in Haryana, several smaller parties including INLD, HLP, AAP and JJP and independents dented Congress' vote bank. Just before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP broke its alliance with JJP, resulting in both the parties to contested separately and this continued in the assembly elections. Congress leaders namely Deepender Singh Hooda started calling all these parties BJP's B team. Their impact on the elections will be evident only after getting the final figures but this is also seen as a reason behind BJP inching towards victory.

Modi's magic still visible on ground: PM Narendra Modi and BJP's Union leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh had campaigned vigorously in Haryana. PM Modi's rallies in Palwal, Hisar and Gohana had instantly strengthened the party's vote bank as his magic still worked at the ground-level.