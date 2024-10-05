ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Assembly Elections: Jan Sevak Party, Congress Workers Clash In Rohtak

The clash broke out at a polling booth In Medina village after Jan Sevak Party candidate Balraj Kundu accused Anand Singh Dangi of booth capture.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Haryana Jan Sevak Party leader Balraj Kundu (R) accuses Congress leader Anand Dangi of assault
Haryana Jan Sevak Party leader Balraj Kundu (R) accuses Congress leader Anand Dangi of assault (ETV Bharat)

Rohtak (Haryana): Amid the ongoing Haryana assembly elections 2024, a clash broke out between the workers of Haryana Jan Sevak Party and Congress Party in Medina village of Rohtak district.

Jan Sevak Party candidate and outgoing MLA from Meham assembly constituency Balraj Kundu accused Congress candidate Balram Dangi's father and former MLA Anand Singh Dangi and his supporters of booth capture assaulting his party workers inside a polling booth without provocation. However, Dangi denied the allegations.

Kundu, Haryana Jan Sevak Party candidate from Meham assembly constituency said that he went to booth number 134 of Medina village for inspection on Saturday morning.

Shortly after he went inside the polling booth, former MLA Anand Singh Dangi reached inside the booth with his two dozen supporters and started a scuffle with them, Kundu said. In the scuffle, Kundu said he and his personal secretary Vijay's clothes were torn by the Congress leader and his supporters, he alleged. Kundu also released a video of the alleged assault and made serious allegations against former MLA Anand Singh Dangi.

Booth Capture Allegations: Kundu said that Anand Singh Dangi is not a candidate himself, yet he was present inside the booth with his supporters.

“When this was opposed, he started a scuffle with us. Dangi is upset with the possible defeat of his son Balram Dangi. That is why he has resorted to such an act. He wants to commit another Meham scandal,” he said.

DEO, SP Visit Spot, Dangi Denies Allegations: After the clash, District Election Officer Ajay Kumar and Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. As for Anand Dangi, the Congress leader denied all the allegations and said that Kundu himself tore his clothes.

