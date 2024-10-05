ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Assembly Elections: Jan Sevak Party, Congress Workers Clash In Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana): Amid the ongoing Haryana assembly elections 2024, a clash broke out between the workers of Haryana Jan Sevak Party and Congress Party in Medina village of Rohtak district.

Jan Sevak Party candidate and outgoing MLA from Meham assembly constituency Balraj Kundu accused Congress candidate Balram Dangi's father and former MLA Anand Singh Dangi and his supporters of booth capture assaulting his party workers inside a polling booth without provocation. However, Dangi denied the allegations.

Kundu, Haryana Jan Sevak Party candidate from Meham assembly constituency said that he went to booth number 134 of Medina village for inspection on Saturday morning.

Shortly after he went inside the polling booth, former MLA Anand Singh Dangi reached inside the booth with his two dozen supporters and started a scuffle with them, Kundu said. In the scuffle, Kundu said he and his personal secretary Vijay's clothes were torn by the Congress leader and his supporters, he alleged. Kundu also released a video of the alleged assault and made serious allegations against former MLA Anand Singh Dangi.