Haryana Assembly Elections : Dushyant Chautala's Convoy Attacked During Road Show In Uchana

Jind (Haryana): Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Chief Dushyant Chautala's convoy vehicle was attacked on Monday night in Uchana in during a road show of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Dushyant Chautala was accompanied by his alliance partner and Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad MP.

As per information from officials, the attack was carried out by unknown people who pelted stones at the vehicle. A case was registered by the police and further investigation is being carried out. Dushyant Chautala contesting elections from the Uchana Kalan constituency and Chandrashekhar were not hurt in the incident. After the incident, the former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala reprimanded the policemen present on the spot and ordered them to arrest the miscreants within an hour.

Chautala won the Uchana Kalan seat in the 2019 elections. In 2014, he lost to BJP candidate Prem Lata. In the upcoming election, Chautala is contesting in a triangular fight against Devender Chatarbhuj Attri (BJP) and Brijendra Singh (Congress).