ETV Bharat / state

Want To Become Haryana CM Like Selja, Hooda: Cong Leader Randeep Surjewala

Kaithal (Haryana): Ahead of Haryana assembly elections, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced his intention to stake claim for the chief minister's post if the party wins, saying the high command will take the final call.

He said that former Haryana CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda, MP Kumari Selja and he himself are aspiring for the CM's post. "Seljaji may want to be the CM, she's like my elder sister, Hoodaji may want to be a CM or I may want to secure this post. Three of us want to become the CM. In a democratic country, anyone can aspire for the CM's post. But the final decision will be taken by Rahulji (Gandhi) and (Mallikarjun) Khargeji. We will have to accept the high-command's decision," Surjewala said.

Hooda and Selja are seen as contenders for the CM's post if the Congress wins the elections. This apart, many senior leaders are aspiring for the CM's chair.

Earlier, Selja, who twice served as Union minister, had said that there should not be any doubts over her commitment to the party and state. She said that she is a loyal soldier of the party. Selja had also expressed her desire to become the CM, saying she will stake her claim for CM's post. Staking claim for the post of CM is not something of the past that cannot happen now, she had mentioned.